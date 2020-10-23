GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. Analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

