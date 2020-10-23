Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBIO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Generation Bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $17,823,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.