German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $835.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 527.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

