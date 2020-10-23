Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.34 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

