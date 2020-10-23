Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.65. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 6.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

