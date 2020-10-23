Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ongoing pandemic impacted Gilead’s sales for both the HCV and HIV franchises, which caused fewer healthcare provider visits and screenings. HIV sales are impacted by lower sales volume of Truvada. Meanwhile, the company lifted its annual guidance probably to account for sales from its antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19. Nevertheless, the strong performance of Biktarvy maintains a solid momentum. Gilead is seeing early signs of recovery from this impact and expects a full rebound by the second half. Increase in demand for remdesivir should boost the top line. Yescarta is picking up gradually. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the prospects of remdesivir will be hit once a vaccine is out. Stiff competition for HIV is also a concern. Estimates for Q3 are down three cents in the past year.”

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of -252.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after buying an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

