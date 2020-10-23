Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s (GJNSY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

