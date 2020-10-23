Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 42.3%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) were down 42.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Global Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.