Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 8,932 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 8,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $13,844.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,700 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $2,652.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,886 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $4,588.74.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 1,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $2,034.72.

On Friday, October 9th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,770 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $7,727.40.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 350 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $546.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 605 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $943.80.

On Friday, October 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental bought 212 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $330.72.

On Monday, September 28th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 555 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $854.70.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,895 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $3,013.05.

On Friday, September 25th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 706 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $1,080.18.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $1.55 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

