Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

