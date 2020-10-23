Gold Poker Reaches Market Cap of $12,482.48 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $12,482.48 and approximately $70.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

