Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 7,355 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective (up from GBX 7,200 ($94.07)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,644.72 ($99.88).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,542.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,236.69. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

