Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) to Conviction-Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTRG. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $17,847,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $421,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $4,701,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $67,210,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $10,977,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

