Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

