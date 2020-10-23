GoldMint Market Capitalization Achieves $444,453.18 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. GoldMint has a market cap of $444,453.18 and $422.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00093876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00239425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.01300547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00142613 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.