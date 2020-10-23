Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of GRAY opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

In related news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

