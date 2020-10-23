Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

GTBIF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 379,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,857. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

