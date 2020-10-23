Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $60,175.89 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $60,175.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $116,402.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $84,630.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenlane Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNLN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

