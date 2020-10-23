Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Griffon stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 2.23. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 222,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

