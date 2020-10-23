Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on January 5th

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HIG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

