Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€60.50” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.81. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.59.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

