Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.