HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

