Head-To-Head Analysis: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 7.33% 6.75% 4.70% Intel 29.97% 31.55% 17.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intel 12 15 16 0 2.09

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Intel has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Intel pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Intel has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Intel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.11 $11.65 million $0.46 58.98 Intel $71.97 billion 3.19 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.07

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intel beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells capillaries, dicing blades, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company has collaborations with UC San Francisco's Center for Digital Health Innovation, Fortanix, and Microsoft Azure to establish a computing platform with privacy-preserving analytics to accelerate the development and validation of clinical algorithms. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

