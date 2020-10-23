Head-To-Head Analysis: Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and Cuisine Solutions (NASDAQ:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Kraft Heinz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Kraft Heinz -0.76% 6.68% 3.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Kraft Heinz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kraft Heinz $24.98 billion 1.53 $1.94 billion $2.85 10.96

Kraft Heinz has higher revenue and earnings than Cuisine Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Kraft Heinz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kraft Heinz has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cuisine Solutions and Kraft Heinz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Kraft Heinz 2 10 7 0 2.26

Kraft Heinz has a consensus target price of $34.37, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Kraft Heinz’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kraft Heinz is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Summary

Kraft Heinz beats Cuisine Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

