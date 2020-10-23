Head-To-Head Contrast: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) vs. Invent Ventures (NYSE:IDEA)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 34.67% 22.29% 15.69% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 10.39, meaning that its stock price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arista Networks and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 18 9 0 2.33 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $220.96, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given Arista Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arista Networks and Invent Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $2.41 billion 6.75 $859.87 million $8.69 24.62 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Invent Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. Arista Networks, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Forescout Technologies, Inc. to reduce cybersecurity risks brought on by growth of IoT devices, network complexity, and propagation of malware. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

