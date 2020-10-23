Head-To-Head Contrast: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Corvus Gold (NYSE:CORVF)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Corvus Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.18 $293.38 million $0.14 48.57 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B2Gold and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

B2Gold presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 293.31%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Summary

B2Gold beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

