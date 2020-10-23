Head to Head Survey: Great Panther Mining (GPL) vs. Its Competitors

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 93 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Great Panther Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Panther Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining Competitors 649 1852 1949 105 2.33

Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 216.09%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Great Panther Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors -42.02% 1.75% -0.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.58 Great Panther Mining Competitors $5.37 billion $670.78 million -12.60

Great Panther Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

