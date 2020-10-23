Head-To-Head Survey: Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) versus Clear Channel Outdoor (OTCMKTS:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.68 billion 0.18 -$363.30 million ($0.63) -1.62 Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.49 -$43.75 million N/A N/A

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 1 3 3 0 2.29 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -26.63% N/A -6.72% Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73%

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, media, healthcare and medical, banking and financial services, retail, food/food products, entertainment, Internet and E-Commerce, and telecommunications. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or operated approximately 74,000 advertising displays in the United States; and 390,000 displays across 22 countries. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a location data intelligence company in the United States. It provides location data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and solutions for mobile data collection and analysis. The company also operates an advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform that creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions. In addition, its ATOS platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private market place tools, audience and location targeting tools, wrap up reports, prebid adaptor, and an advertisement software development kit. The company's platform also provides advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences, as well as engage them by using ads in image and video formats. It serves advertising, data licensing, footfall and attribution reporting, real estate planning, financial forecasting, and custom research sectors. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

