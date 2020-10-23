Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $127,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

