Helium (HNT) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00008615 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $57.44 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004275 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00015632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 56,448,197 coins and its circulating supply is 51,431,158 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

