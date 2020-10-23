Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.36 ($102.77).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €90.44 ($106.40) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €89.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.78. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

