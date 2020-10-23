Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Shares of HSKA opened at $120.78 on Thursday. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $983,024.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $2,913,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Heska during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

