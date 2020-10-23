Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

HKMPF stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

