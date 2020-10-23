Hill-Rom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,296 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,725% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

