Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,335,000 after acquiring an additional 214,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

