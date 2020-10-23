Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by BofA Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

HD stock opened at $281.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.30. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,635,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,760,000 after acquiring an additional 466,421 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

