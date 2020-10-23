HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) versus Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. HomeStreet pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $352.04 million 2.00 $17.51 million $1.70 18.25 Parke Bancorp $83.38 million 1.97 $29.84 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HomeStreet and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.84%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 13.45% 8.19% 0.81% Parke Bancorp 33.24% 16.02% 1.65%

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services. It provides consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, lending centers, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2019, it had a networki of 62 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 4 primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Southern California, Boise, Idaho, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

