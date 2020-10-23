Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $176.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.