Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

HOOK stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

