HST Global (OTCMKTS:HSTC) Trading Up 15.8%

HST Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSTC)’s share price shot up 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 14,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 15,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

HST Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSTC)

HST Global, Inc, an integrated health and wellness biotechnology company, develops and/or acquires a network of wellness centers for the homeopathic and alternative treatment of late stage cancer worldwide. It also focuses on the homeopathic and alternative product candidates that are undergoing or have already completed clinical testing for the treatment of late stage cancers and other life threatening diseases.

