Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBB. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Hubbell by 18.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.