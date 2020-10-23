Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.09.

Shares of HSE stock opened at C$3.16 on Tuesday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2171974 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

