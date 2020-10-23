IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Up 6.5%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp (CVE:IB) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 17,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 29,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (CVE:IB)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

