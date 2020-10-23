iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $256.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,041.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $619,618. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iCAD by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.