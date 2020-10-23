Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CDMGF opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. Icade has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

