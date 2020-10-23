IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDYA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.