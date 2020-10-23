iExec RLC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $74.06 million and $4.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00007135 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00093876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00239425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.01300547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00142613 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

