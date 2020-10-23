iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 11.5%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) shares fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 114,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 466,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

In other iMetal Resources news, Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,057.46. Also, Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,864.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,750.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.