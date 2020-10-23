Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Head to Head Comparison

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Aspira Women's Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics N/A -132.40% -51.32% Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Immunomedics and Aspira Women's Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 7 4 0 2.36 Aspira Women's Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Immunomedics presently has a consensus price target of $49.55, indicating a potential downside of 43.61%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunomedics and Aspira Women's Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $290,000.00 70,028.66 -$357.19 million ($1.84) -47.75 Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 81.34 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -19.72

Aspira Women's Health has higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspira Women's Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Immunomedics has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunomedics beats Aspira Women's Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. The company also develops IMMU-140, a humanized antibody directed against an immune response target. Its other product candidates include products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, an anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, an anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, an anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. has clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca and MedImmune, to evaluate Imfinzi, a human monoclonal antibody against PD-L1, with sacituzumab govitecan as a frontline treatment of patients with TNBC and urothelial cancer; collaboration agreement with The Bayer Group for the development of epratuzumab; clinical and preclinical collaborations with academic cancer institutions, identifying new cancer indications for sacituzumab govitecan and the biology of the Trop-2 antigen; and research collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to investigate Sacituzumab Govitecan and Labetuzumab Govitecan in preclinical cancer models. Immunomedics, Inc. has a partnership agreement with the Samsung BioLogics Co., Ltd. to manufacture hRS7, an Immunomedics proprietary humanized antibody. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

